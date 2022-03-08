Lady Gaga announces 'The Chromatica Ball' tour dates

International pop superstar Lady Gaga announced Monday the dates for her upcoming tour for her album "Chromatica."

On her social media accounts, Lady Gaga revealed that her summer stadium "The Chromatica Ball" tour will kick off in Düsseldorf, Germany on July 17 and will end in Los Angeles, California on September 10.

Tickets are available on her website.

Lady Gaga has released five studio albums: “The Fame” (2008), “Born This Way” (2011), “Artpop” (2013), Joanne (2016), and “Chromatica” (2020).

She has also released a remix album of "Chromatica" highlighting the talents of young artists around the world.

Lady Gaga has 12 Grammy Awards, 2 Golden Globe Awards, and an Academy Award for her song “Shallow” from the movie “A Star is Born.”

