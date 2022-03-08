MANILA -- Actress Julia Barretto shared her short but sweet birthday message for her boyfriend Gerald Anderson, who turned 33 on Monday.

Barretto marked the actor's special day by uploading photos of them.



"Happy birthday my love, my best friend," Barretto simply wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Barretto's mother Marjorie and sister Dani also greeted the Kapamilya actor a happy birthday.

Last year, just two days before his 32nd birthday, Anderson confirmed his romantic relationship with Barretto, ending more than a year of speculation.