Screengrabs from Joshua Garcia's Instagram account

After taking the social media by storm with his dance moves on TikTok, actor Joshua Garcia appeared to be adding another talent in his arsenal – singing.

This after Garcia released a short cover of “Elliot’s Song,” which was originally sang by Dominic Fike in the HBO series “Euphoria,” on Instagram

The Pinoy actor even played the guitar while singing some verses of the song, which was first performed by Elliot (Fike) to Rue (Zendaya) in the final episode of “Euphoria” Season 2.

As expected, netizens trooped to the comment section of the post and dropped some hilarious reactions to Garcia’s performance.

“Joshua ano ba!!” a netizen said while adding heart emojis.

“Willing po ako maging rue charot,” another commenter said in reference to Zendaya’s character in the HBO series.

Meanwhile, other fans gushed over the “Viral Scandal” star’s singing voice.

“Galing mo mahaaaaal,” a netizen commented.

“Joshuuaaa? JOSHUAna be with youuu 🥰❤️ chaariiiz. Love your voice,” a fan said wittingly.

It was just last December when Garcia joined TikTok with a video of his take on the “Ginseng Strip 2002” trend. The clip has already gained over 109.4 million views and some 8.8 million likes.

In January, Garcia trended again on Twitter after releasing his third TikTok video entry -- a 10-second clip of him dancing with the caption “Call me.”

Some netizens have since crowned him as the new “TikTok King” in the Philippines.

Garcia is currently seen in the ABS-CBN primetime teleserye “Viral Scandal” with Charlie Dizon. He is also set to star in ABS-CBN's adaptation of "Darna" with Jane de Leon as the lead star.