MANILA — Actress-socialite Heart Evangelista, who has emerged as an international fashion star, marked a social media milestone in style on Tuesday.

Evangelista, 37, reached 10 million followers on Instagram on March 8.

To celebrate, she shared photos of her surrounded by balloons including ones depicting “10M.” In the background, “Heart World” is also seen in lights.

“10 million in Paris,” she wrote, indicating her current location. “Thank you to everyone. After almost 25 years in showbiz, who would have thought I would still be loved by 10 million more. I am so grateful.”

Evangelista, who started her acting career in 1998, has been using Instagram to chronicle her luxurious lifestyle, including her travels, designer goods, and fashion moments.

Most recently, she made headlines for her photos with Vogue global editorial director Anna Wintour and British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

Through the image-sharing platform, Evangelista has also shared her art, advocacies notably for animal welfare, and personal updates about her family and marriage with Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero.

