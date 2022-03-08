Barbie Hsu, Koo Jun Yup announce marriage

Months after getting divorced from Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei, it appears Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu has decided to tie the knot once again.

This, after singer and DJ Koo Jun Yup made the surprise announcement of their marriage via Instagram on Tuesday, which was reposted by Hsu herself in her own account.

“We got married!!!!” Koo Jun Yup wrote in the caption, while sharing a short story of how they got together.

In the translation provided by an online article on allkpop.com, Koo Jun Yup supposedly said he heard about Hsu’s divorce and immediately searched for her number to reach out.

Fortunately, it was still the same from 20 years ago and it gave them the chance to reconnect.

“We are at an age where we cannot waste away our time idly, and so I suggested that we get married and she said yes, so we will be living together after registering our marriage. Please congratulate me on my late marriage," he said.

Hsu rose to fame in the Philippines for playing Shan Cai in the phenomenal Taiwanese TV series “Meteor Garden” in 2001.