Handout

"Transformers" and "Bad Boys" director Michael Bay is back doing what he does best with the new action thriller "Ambulance" starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza Gonzales.

In the new movie, Gyllenhaal and Abdul-Mateen are adoptive brothers Danny and Will who plan a dangerous bank robbery that would net them more than $32 million.

The plan, however, goes awry, forcing the brothers to commandeer an ambulance driven by Cam Thompson (Gonzalez) who is tending to a wounded cop.

The group must now escape a massive manhunt while trying to keep the injured hostage cop safe and alive.

Bay previously directed the hit movies "Armageddon," "Pearl Harbor," "Bad Boys" I and II, as well as the Transformers movies. His last movie, "6 Underground" starring Ryan Reynolds, is available on Netflix.

"Ambulance" opens in Philippine cinemas nationwide on March 16, ahead of its US release.