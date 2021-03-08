Xian Lim on relationship with Kim Chiu: 'Bawal makampante'

MANILA – Having been in show business for several years already, Xian Lim admitted that he’s at a point where he’s no longer afraid to face whatever may come his way.

“At this point, parang natanggap ko na sa bawat kilos ng isang aktor o ng isang artista ay meron at merong masasabi ang ibang tao. Maganda man o masama, you just have to not pay attention to those things para sa akin,” he said in a virtual conference for an upcoming game show he will be hosting as quoted by entertainment site Push.

“Kasi nung una talaga, naalala ko, nung nagsisimula pa lang ako, lahat kinukwestyon ko. ‘Bakit ganito, bakit ganito?' Nasa sarili mo na lang eh,” he added.

Lim said he also learned how to remain unbothered despite all those who were doubting his relationship with Kim Chiu back when they were still a new couple.

“Ngayon, parang we’re just doing our thing. Parang ito kami, ito 'yung mga ginagawa namin, ito 'yung sini-share namin na tipong ganun. Tumahimik na lang and eventually it died down,” he said.

While they are most certainly happy with what they have, Lim said he’s not the type who gets complacent in a relationship.

“Siyempre, lagi ko ngang sinasabi sa isang relationship, dapat every single day, you work on it. Bawal makampante sa isang relationship,” he said.

Lim and Chiu have been dating since 2012 although it was only in 2018 when the actress first confirmed their relationship.

Last month, Lim reacted to rumors that he already proposed to Chiu.

“Actually maraming nagtatanong sa akin regarding that. Pero matagal pa ako, matagal pa kami," Lim said.

Lim explained that he and Chiu still have a lot of things to accomplish as individuals.

“There’s so many things that we want to be able to accomplish and marami pa kaming gustong gawin. And I think wala pa sa time na ganoon. Hindi pa namin or even talking about it, hindi namin napag-uusapan. So ‘yon, matagal pa po,” Lim said.

