WATCH: Arci Muñoz shows off BTS merchandise collection

MANILA -- Actress Arci Muñoz, a devoted fan of popular South Korean boy group BTS, shared her massive collection of BTS merchandise in her latest vlog.

The almost 14-minute video on her YouTube channel was shot inside her "magical room."

“Makikita niyo rito sa kwarto ko ang napakarami kong persona. And today, since matagal na akong hindi nakakagawa ng BTS content. Content nga lahat sa YouTube ko BTS na pala, hindi ko namamalayan sa ngayon ito talaga ang nagbibigay ng happiness sa akin and I would love to share it to all of you guys,” Muñoz said.

Muñoz showed her recent haul including pillows, plush toys, a jacket, vitamins, canned softdrinks, bottled water and a phone endorsed by the K-pop group.



“Ang galing talaga mambudol ng BTS. Nabudol ako talaga ng matindi. ... The greatest budol of them all, isa po ito sa mga na-ultimate budol ako ay ang limited edition na Dan Jang Hanbok x Mattel BTS doll. This is limited edition. And since it’s a bit pricey si Jimin lang 'yung na-grab ko,” she said.

“Kasi super limited edition na 1,000 toys lang all over the globe. I was so tempted to get all of them, but it’s gonna be so expensive. Pero naghahanap pa rin ako. Hinahanap ko ‘yung anim pa ngayon na alam ko na hindi pala sapat ang isa. Basta sa happiness naman talaga gagawin natin. Sige, kahit mabudol-budol tayo ng ilang beses," the actress shared.

In her interview on "Magandang Buhay" last month, Muñoz shared how BTS helped her move on from her breakup.

The actress fell in love with the group in August 2019 after watching the group's video "Boy with Luv."

In 2019, the actress went to Seoul, South Korea, where she went full-on fangirl for BTS -- she even got a BTS-inspired tattoo.

Aside from watching their shows, the actress also waited for hours just to visit the House of BTS, a pop-up store in the Gangnam neighborhood in Seoul, where fans can buy BTS merchandise.

She also brought a property and named it Jimin Park, her favorite among the boys.

Currently, Muñoz is part of the ABS-CBN drama series "Walang Hanggang Paalam," which is available on TV5, Kapamilya Channel, iWantTFC, TFC, Kapamilya Online Live and A2Z.

