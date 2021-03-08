Shay Mitchell, Liza Soberano are lead voice cast in anime series 'Trese'

MANILA – Netflix has finally revealed the lead voice cast of “Trese,” the highly anticipated Netflix original anime series based on the Philippine graphic novel created by Budjette Tan and KaJO Baldisimo.

In a statement released on Monday, the streaming platform said Liza Soberano will voice Alexandra Trese in the Filipino language version of the series.

Meanwhile, Shay Mitchell, who also has Filipino roots, will voice the female lead character in the English version.

"It’s an honor to be the voice of an iconic character such as Alexandra Trese. I’m a huge fan of Budjette and KaJO’s award-winning Trese comics. Maraming salamat! Excited nako,” wrote Soberano on Instagram.

Mitchell, for her part, expressed how excited she is as well to be a part of a unique and amazing project and to voice a character as brilliant as Alexandra Trese.

“Philippine folklore is rich and fascinating, and I am thrilled to be a part of the team bringing this story to life,” Mitchell said in the same Netflix statement.

Meanwhile, executive producer Jay Oliva said that as a fan of the comics, he knew that the title role of Alexandra Trese was going to be challenging to cast for the animated series.

“It is important for the voice talent to embrace the layered character to fully become Alexandra Trese,” he said.

His concerns, Oliva said, went away as soon as Mitchell stepped into the recording booth.

“Shay’s Alexandra exceeded my expectations and she delivers a performance of strength, determination and family duty that is at the very core of the character,” he said.

“If that wasn't enough, imagine my delight when we confirmed Liza Soberano joining the Filipino voice cast! I am a big fan of hers and she fits the character so well. Having Liza play Alexandra Trese for the series makes this project even more special to me and my team,” he added.

Based on its official Netflix synopsis, “Trese” will follow Alexandra Trese who will protect Manila from threats of the supernatural kind when the cops are stumped.

As of writing, Netflix has yet to announce the exact release date of “Trese” this 2021.