Did Joshua really congratulate Julia and Gerald? Actor disowns viral Facebook post

MANILA — Did Joshua Garcia really congratulate his ex-girlfriend Julia Barretto on her newly announced relationship with Gerald Anderson?

That doesn’t appear to be the case, as Garcia on Sunday disowned a Facebook page named after him which had posted the congratulatory message, with a photo of the couple.

“FYI po, this one is not mine and I don’t have any active Facebook account. Kindly spread the info. Thank you,” Garcia wrote in Instagram Stories, sharing a screenshot of the page.

Garcia did not include the viral post congratulating Barretto and Anderson in the screenshot.

The post includes a photo of Anderson and Barretto taken during their promotional cycle for their 2019 film “Between Maybes,” with the caption, “Congratulations Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto.”

Over the weekend, Anderson and Barretto separately confirmed being in a relationship, after nearly a year of rumors romantically linking the two.

The confirmation roused an apparent reaction from actress Bea Alonzo, Anderson’s former girlfriend prior to Barretto, who pertained to “time as the ultimate truth-teller.”

At the height of the controversy surrounding Anderson and Alonzo’s breakup in July 2019, the latter similarly had to disown a Twitter account, named after her, whose viral tweets pertained to cheating in a relationship.

Like Garcia now, Alonzo said at the time, “FYI I’m not on Twitter.”

Garcia, Barretto’s last boyfriend prior to her romance with Anderson, had only recently filmed with her the viral music video of Moira’s “Paubaya,” where the former couple appeared to have closure as they exchanged apologies from a script they had personally written.

