Chris Evans can’t wait to visit PH: 'I’ve heard nothing but amazing things'

MANILA – Hollywood actor Chris Evans, who is the newest ambassador of Smart Communications, said he cannot wait to visit the Philippines when the opportunity permits.

The Captain America star made the announcement in a virtual conference with Philippine media as he talked about his partnership with the local telco company.

“I’ve heard great things [about the Philippines]. Great beaches! I’ve heard that today, actually. I heard great food. Wonderful people,” he said.

“I mean every time I am in any sort of Asian territory it’s always hard to leave because it is incredibly welcoming and aesthetically beautiful so I am eager to visit.”

Addressing his Filipino fans directly, Evans said: “I can’t wait to get out there. I can’t wait to visit. I have heard nothing but amazing things and this partnership only makes me more excited to come and say hi.”

Alfredo Panlilio, Smart Communications’ president and CEO, also said they would love to tour Evans around the Philippines when he visits the country.

“Actually when we had a conversation with him, I told him that he has an open invitation to come to the Philippines, visit the islands and even bring him to Amanpulo if he wants to. Hopefully when travel restrictions are lifted and it’s safe for him to travel, he’d love to come to the country and visit us here,” Panlilio said.

Asked what made him agree to join the Smart family, Evans said: “Well I’ve always liked the idea of working with a company in the Philippines. It’s a great part of the world and Smart felt like a very forward-thinking company so it felt like a good fit.”

Evans is currently the face of the telco’s “Live Smarter for a Better World” 2021 campaign which intends to inspire people to commit to sustainable actions with lasting, positive impact to society.

When asked what he would do to inspire people to live smarter, Evans said: “I would say like it seems like a real platitude but I would say read more.”

“I think that it’s easy for us to think that all the issues we’re going through as a country and as a world really is somehow unique to this moment, when the truth is when you read history you realize that a lot of these things tend to repeat. And you can get a lot of information to address not just what’s going on but it also opens up your understanding and compassion.”

For his first Smart TVC, Evans appears in an ad helmed by Pascal Heiduk, who has worked with the likes of Hugh Jackman and Lewis Hamilton and has done commercial film work for renowned brands such as BMW, Montblanc and Mercedes Benz AMG.

The two-minute commercial film closes with Evans saying “Simple, Smart Ako!”

Over the years, Smart has been known to support and promote various causes, including gaining a strong foothold in innovation, sustainability and nation-building.

