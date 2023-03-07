'TNT' alum Jex de Castro wins Stars of the Albion Grand Prix

MANILA – Former “Tawag ng Tanghalan” finalist Jex de Castro is making waves internationally after winning the Stars of the Albion Grand Prix 2023 in London.

Stars of the Albion is an international performing arts festival and competition that brings together talented musicians and dancers from across the world.

De Castro proudly shared his recent accomplishment on social media as he thanked the people who helped him fly to the United Kingdom and join the competition.

“Last year, I asked the Lord what would be His plans for me this 2023. Isa pala 'to sa mga plano n'ya. We did it! We got the Grand Prix 2023 title for #StarsOfTheAlbion in London,” he said in the caption.

He also made mention of his “It’s Showtime’ family in his gratitude post.

“Everyone who took part para makabuo ako ng funds that I'd need to fly here. People from Twitter, family, friends, my Jexters, my It's Showtime fam, every single one of you who made sure na makakaalis ako so I can represent the PH. Maraming, maraming salamat,” he continued.

De Castro also vowed not to stop dreaming big, knowing that his victory is just a beginning of more opportunities that will come his way.

The “TNT” alumnus was not the first Filipino to win the competition as Rachel Gabreza nabbed the title in 2018.

De Castro first rose to fame when he joined the singing contest in the noontime program in 2017. In 2019, he returned to “Tawag ng Tanghalan” stage for the All-Star Grand Resbak where he finished first runner up.

