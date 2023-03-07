Patrick Sugui, Aeriel Garcia are expecting a baby girl

Photos from Aeriel Garcia's Instagram account

MANILA – Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Patrick Sugui and social media influencer Aeriel Garcia are expecting a baby girl.

In an Instagram post, the couple announced that they are having a “mini Ae” as their first child.

“We found out about her gender on Valentine's Day and kept the news to ourselves before telling our families and closest circle. It was the best gift I have ever received in my whole life. Now we are more excited to meet our baby girl,” Garcia said in the caption.

She also declared that Sugui will be the “best girl dad.”

It was last January when Sugui and Garcia shared that they will be parents soon.

The two got married last May after more than 3 years as a couple.

They got engaged in December 2020. At the time, they had been together for two years.

Sugui rose to popularity in 2010 as one of the teen housemates in "PBB."

Garcia, meanwhile, has a wide following on social media as a content creator and gaming streamer.



