Marian Rivera proud of daughter Zia's swimming medal

MANILA -- Marian Rivera took to social media today to express how proud she is of her daughter Zia, who recently competed in swimming.

In a series of posts on her Instagram Stories, Rivera shared a photo of her beaming daughter holding her medal, alongside a caption expressing her joy and admiration.

“So proud of you Mahal,” she said, while also thanking Zia’s swimming coach.

Zia turned seven years old in November last year.

While Zia is one of the most popular celebrity kids in the Philippines, Rivera previously said she is just like any other child her age.

“Typical lang na bata na kapag may nakikita, natutuwa. Very innocent pa din. Ayaw naman naming sabihin na, ‘Ay anak ganito ka, ganyan ka,’” Rivera explained.

Zia is Rivera and Dantes’ firstborn. They have a son, Sixto, who turned three years old last April.