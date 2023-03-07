Liza Soberano asked: 'Could you have been a better Darna?'

MANILA – Liza Soberano could not say if she would have been a better Darna than Jane de Leon.

In an interview with Bea Alonzo, Soberano acknowledged that she doesn’t consider her athletic capabilities to be the best.

“Honestly, I don’t know,” she said. “I think Jane did a good job. I saw some of the episodes, especially in the beginning.”

“Pinanood ko because I wanted to actually see how it would end up. Jane also became a good friend of mine, not super close, but I talked to her when it was passed on to her and I wanted her to [know] that I’m supportive of it, I don’t feel any way about it,” she continued.

Moreover, Soberano said Janella Salavador is one of her closest friends in showbiz and she also wanted to support her in that aspect.

It was in April 2019 when Soberano announced her decision to give up the coveted role of Darna, in light of an injury she sustained that vastly limited the stunts and physical training she could perform.

After bowing out of the project, ABS-CBN tapped de Leon to portray the titular role.

Prior to Soberano and de Leon, actress Angel Locsin was supposed to reprise the superheroine character.