Actresses Jodi Sta. Maria and Gabbi Garcia squeezed in a quick tour of streets of Milan, Italy, where they have been filming for their upcoming series “Unbreak My Heart."

In her social media post, Sta. Maria gave a glimpse of her last day in Milan.

According to Sta. Maria, since they have some free time before their scheduled flight, she decided to book a 3-hour street tour with Garcia and a companion, which included a visit to a library and lots of food.

In the comment section of her post, Garcia thanked Sta. Maria for the tour.

"One for the books!!! Thank you Ate Jodi!!! Super fun!!!!," Gabbi wrote.

Directed by Emmanuel Q. Palo and Dolly Dulu, the romantic-drama “Unbreak My Heart" will air on GMA and will stream in 15 territories outside the Philippines on Viu this year.

It also stars Joshua Garcia and Richard Yap.

