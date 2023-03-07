For King + Country hopes to return to PH after 2019 show

The Australian pop duo also expressed interest in going back to the Philippines sometime in the future. Handout

MANILA – The Grammy winner duo For King + Country is currently making waves with the crossover success of “Love Me Like I Am,” featuring "American Idol" winner Jordin Sparks.

Aside from topping Billboard’s Christian Airplay charts (dated February 25, 2023), the multi-format smash has recently entered Billboard’s Adult Top 40 charts at No. 31 and Billboard’s Adult Contemporary charts at No. 17, becoming one of the biggest hits in the US by an Australian act this year.

To date, the soulful ballad has amassed more than 30 million streams on Spotify alone.

The Christian pop duo, which recently headlined Manila’s Found Music Festival in 2019 at Circuit Makati, hopes to return to the Philippines sometime in the future.

“You know, we hope to always come back to the places that we’ve been, because every country has its own individual culture — taking part in that was a thrill for us,” said Luke Smallbone, one-half of the award-winning duo.

“By visiting different cultures around the world, you can learn something from each of them. We just enjoyed being able to spend time with our Filipino friends.”

“Love Me Like I Am” will be serviced on Philippine radio soon. A soaring pop tune that recognizes the fact that we all make mistakes, “Love Me Like I Am” highlights the importance of seeking and practicing forgiveness.

Luke Smallbone reflects, “I think, sometimes in today’s society, we feel like if we make a mistake, that puts us at odds, and we can’t be loved anymore. The truth is if we all made mistakes, that means all of us would never be able to accept this wonderful gift called love. I think ‘Love Me Like I Am’ is obviously talking about heavenly love but I think it’s also a challenge for us to love our families that way.”

“The gift of practicing forgiveness is probably the most important attribute of the world. And, I think, for us, that is what this song is talking about. Is love for people, mistakes, and all. And, look, people will live very differently when they recognize how deeply loved they really are.”

“Love Me Like I Am” is part of For King + Country’s chart-topping fifth studio album, “What Are We Waiting For?,” released via Curb | World Entertainment last year.

The album reached No. 1 on iTunes in multiple countries, and debuted at No. 2 Billboard US’s Top Albums, No. 1 on Billboard US Top Christian Albums, and No. 7 on Billboard US Albums Chart.