Actor-director Coco Martin and other cast members of ABS-CBN's newest action-drama primetime series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" joined this year's Panagbenga Festival in Baguio.

On March 4, Martin and his fellow co-stars attended the Panagbenga Kapamilya Karavan and were greeted by massive crowd.

Show producer Dreamscape Entertainment uploaded photos from the event on its social media account.

Martin wowed fans who gathered around Burnham Park as he rocked the stage with his rendition of Juan Dela Cruz Band’s “Beep Beep.”

He was joined by the cast members Smugglaz, Bassilyo, Norvin and Lovely Dela Pena, Ghost Wrecker, Ryan Martin, Jojit Lorenzo, Ronwaldo Martin, Sugar Ray Mammoth, Bigmak, Baby Giant, and Sen. Lito Lapid, who also entertained the crowd with performances.

ABS-CBN Star Music artists Carlo Bautista and Trisha Denise serenaded the audience before the program’s main event.

“FPJ’s Batang Quiapo airs on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, TFC IPTV, and Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

