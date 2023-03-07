Bella Poarch wins first Kids' Choice Awards trophy

Filipino-American TikTok star Bella Poarch has won her first trophy in the Kids' Choice Awards.

Poarch was hailed Favorite Social Music Star at the awards ceremony held in Los Angeles, California.

Nominated in the category were Dixie D'Amelio, Stephen Sanchez, JoJo Siwa, That Girl Lay Lay, and Oliver Tree.

In an Instagram post, the social media star expressed her gratitude to her fans for the award.

"Growing up in the Philippines, I never really had a family. But after being able to grow with all of you these past years ... and with all this love ... makes me really feel like I finally found what I’ve always been looking for," Poarch said in the caption.

"This ones for all of you guys, my real family ... Thank you for giving me my first award for music," she added.

Meanwhile, Aqil Zulkiflee won in the Favorite Creator (Asia) category, besting Filipino content creator Niana Guerrero, Gen Halilintar and Hikakin.

Poarch earlier released the single "Dolls," a follow-up to her hit "Build A B*tch" with a cameo of Bretman Rock.

Poarch has over 92.9 million followers on TikTok. She became a viral sensation after she posted a video of her lip-syncing to Millie B’s “M to the B” back in August 2020.

She was also in the spotlight that year, with Filipinos expressing disappointment over racist remarks from Koreans who criticized Poarch’s Rising Sun tattoo, which was visible in a video posted online.

ELATED VIDEO: