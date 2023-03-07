Ariana Grande and The Weeknd. Photo from Grande's Instagram account.

American pop star Ariana Grande and Canadian singer The Weeknd returned to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their new collaboration "Die For You."

"Flowers" by Miley Cyrus settled on the second spot, followed by "Kill Bill" by SZA.

Based on a report by Billboard, "Die For You" drew 81.1 million radio airplay audience impressions, 32.4 million streams, and sold 14,000 from February 24 to March 2, according to Luminate.

With this, The Weeknd and Grande both got their seventh career No. 1, and their second as a duo after "Save Your Tears" remix in 2021.

Grande thanked her fans for the new milestone: "Oh my ... honored and beyond grateful for having me @theweeknd ... we have the most beautiful and incredible fans in the world."

Originally from his third studio album "Starboy," The Weeknd released the remix of "Die For You" with Grande, who's on a break from the filming of the movie "Wicked."

The Weeknd and Grande started working together with the single "Love Me Harder" for her sophomore album "My Everything."

The song was followed by "off the table," another track from Grande's latest album "positions" in 2020.

Their last collaboration was "Save Your Tears," a remix from The Weeknd's "After Hours" album released in 2021.

