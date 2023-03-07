35 at 35: Isabelle Daza flaunts baby bump on birthday

MANILA – Isabelle Daza on Monday proudly showed off her growing belly in celebration of her birthday.

As she turned 35 on March 6, the actress took to her Instagram page to flaunt her 35-week old baby bump.

“I think this is it im peaking? 35 at 35 weeks,” Daza captioned her post.

Several celebrities quickly commented, greeting Daza a happy birthday while also expressing how excited they are for her to welcome her third baby.

Some netizens also noted how gorgeous Daza looks as a pregnant woman.

Daza is expecting her third child with husband Andrien Semblat. It was just last November when she revealed being pregnant again.

Daza and Semblat got married in Italy in September 2016. She gave birth to their first child in 2018, and to their second child in 2021.