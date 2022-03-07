Photo from Zendaya's Instagram account.



American actress Zendaya has dropped a couple of songs from her HBO series “Euphoria.”

Zendaya collaborated with Labyrinth on the song "I'm Tired," which was played when her character Rue was reminiscing on the death of his father.

She also had a song with Dominic Fike, "Elliot's Song," an updated version from the series' second season finale.

Fike's character Elliot first played the song for Rue as they were making amends for their complicated relationship with Jules (Hunter Schafer.)

Zendaya thanked her fans for supporting her music despite stepping away from it for a while.

"I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it, so the kindness and support I’ve received the past few days just for a little tiny toe-dip back into some music mean the absolute world to me," she said in a tweet.

"Euphoria" is a teen drama series that revolves around the life of Rue and her journey to being sober from drug use. She gets help from Jules, with whom she developed a romantic relationship but they will meet Elliot in the second season and build a complicated relationship.

