Topel Lee directs first sexy, erotic film

Director Topel Lee

MANILA -- A horror-suspense thriller is perhaps a trouble-free, if not easy genre for film director Topel Lee. To date, he has charted a number of horror films with or without the gore -- from “Ouija” (2007), “Basement” (2014), “Bloody Crayons” (2017) and a series of the popular “Shake, Rattle and Roll” trilogy.

Recently, Lee directed his first sexy and erotic film, “Larawan, Liko, Lipat,” a unique trilogy with inter-connected episodes featuring the same character (Vince Rillon) in all stories.

“Mahirap at nangapa ako since this is my first sexy project,” Lee honestly told ABS-CBN News. “Our title has different meanings. Primarily, we wanted to revolve around lust. Lahat ng episodes involve lust. Medyo may mga eksena na magpapa-init sa viewers.”

Written and produced by director Jon Red, “Larawan, Liko, Lipat” will actually be shown in a series. Lee was assigned to the “surreal” part, “Larawan,” while EJ Salcedo megs “Liko” and Roman Perez, Jr. wraps up with “Lipat.”

Lee said all three of them were very careful from the start when they regularly met to discuss about the project. “We had a lot of meetings,” he disclosed. “Ayaw naming magkapareho ang mga kwento namin, especially sa sexy scenes. We talked about it.”

Playing the lead as a young, freelance artist Lucas is Rillon, who is trying to overcome loneliness after his girlfriend (Stephanie Raz) leaves him.

“Direk Jon made sure every story stood on its own,” Lee pointed out. “Magkaka-iba ang kwento gaya ng bawat tao, meron tayong iba’t ibang experience. The character in my story, may pinagdaanan siya, ‘yung journey na pagiging isang visual artist niya.”

The character of Lucas is close to Lee’s heart since the latter is also an artist and he took up Fine Arts at the University of the Philippines.

“Medyo nakatulong ako sa nuances ni Vince,” Lee shared. “Concerned siya sa mga obra niya at kung ano ginagawa niya bilang isang artist.”

When Lee was approached by Red for “Larawan, Liko, Lipat,” the latter was the one who really convinced Lee to work on the project.

“I honestly told him that I’ve never done anything like this na sexy,” Lee said. “He assured me na artistic ‘yung kwento. True enough, ganu’n nga lumabas. Artsy siya. Surreal.”

The first episode, “Larawan,” was assigned to him. He made it a point to visit galleries and explore art works. “Lahat kami may kanya-kanyang struggle, especially for me,” Lee admitted. “Ang hirap to visit the galleries.

“Some of them were not willing to show their art works knowing the platform was sexy. They didn’t want to be identified with the project.”

Surprisingly, although the first episode, “Larawan,” was given to Lee, he was purposedly the last to shoot and finish his story.

“When I saw the directors that they were showing their actors the sexy movements needed, I had an idea,” Lee disclosed. “Si Direk EJ, tinuturo niya sa actors niya how to execute a particular style.

“Even si Direk Roman, gagawin niya talaga sa sahig ‘yung isang scene. Nagkaroon ako ng idea. It was challenging, but really exciting for me.

“Nakita ko paano nila ginawa ang mga eksena. I really went to their shoot. It helped me what I did sa continuity. This is my first time to direct a sexy film. Very challenging for me.

“The car scenes were hard to mount. Bagong galaw ng mga actors. At the end of the day, we were able to pull off and happy si Direk Jon.”

Lee commended his young and new stars for the hard work and dedication they all showed to complete “Larawan, Liko, Lipad.” Aside from Rillon, the trilogy stars sexy actresses Chloe Barretto, Cara Gonzales, Stephanie Raz and Ayanna Misola.

“Madami silang strong points,” Lee said of his actors. “They listen. They would study and research. To the point na napupunta na kami sa porn site. I told them, ‘Let’s face this.’ Adult na naman sila at ganu’n din ‘yung ibang movements na kailangan gawin.

“Very open sila at very passionate. May konting weakness lang. In time, they will really learn and master the right nuances and proper skills of acting.

“I kept telling them to practice their acting skills. What is important is we were able to gel. Nakuha ko ‘yung gusto ko sa kanila.”

After “Larawan, Liko, Lipat,” Lee does not mind making another sexy film. “I’m a fan of Sharon Stone [‘Basic Instinct’],” he said. “If the story is nice and interesting, why not?”