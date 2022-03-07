MANILA – Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino are set to join Ogie Alcasid in his upcoming concert tour in America later this month.

This was announced by Gutierrez and Avelino’s manager Leo Dominguez via his Instagram page.

“The wait for this we know has been ‘OA’ … but OA sa Love in the USA Tour is coming at the end of the month,” Dominguez said.

“Don’t miss your chance to feel the OA kilig with the King of OPM, 𝗢𝗴𝗶𝗲 𝗔𝗹𝗰𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗱 … featuring today’s hottest dream team and award winning stars 𝗣𝗮𝘂𝗹𝗼 𝗔𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗼 and 𝗝𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗚𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘇,” he added.

Alcasid, Gutierrez and Avelino will be performing at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, California on March 26, at the Sycuan Casino Resort in San Diego, California on April 2, and at the Morongo Casino Resort and Spa in Cabazon, California on April 3.

Avelino and Gutierrez recently worked together in the ABS-CBN series “Marry Me, Marry You.”

Following the conclusion of their series, the two were spotted in Palawan together fueling speculations that something is brewing between them.

In a recent interview with Pep, Gutierrez said she is happy with her growing closeness with Avelino.

"Well, I'm happy that we are close. We have always been close naman. Mas naging close lang kami after ng teleserye and after working together sa ABS," she said.

Gutierrez also said she really enjoys “spending time with him and talking to him.”