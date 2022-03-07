He strikes fear in the hearts of men as the fearsome Baba Yaga in the "John Wick" movies but who would've thought that Keanu Reeves' biggest peeve is unlicensed toys?

Keanu Reeves voices Bruce Wayne/Batman in the new animated movie "DC League of Super-Pets," where he is partnered with, not Robin, but Ace the Bat-Hound, voiced by Kevin Hart.

Dwayne Johnson ("Black Adam") stars as the voice of Krypto the Super-Dog, while John Krasinski ("The Office") plays Clark Kent/Superman. Other cast members include Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Kate McKinnon, Marc Maron, Ben Schwartz and Diego Luna.

When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack — Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel — to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.

Directed by Jared Stern, “DC League of Super-Pets" will be released by Warner Bros. Pictures in Philippine theaters on May 18.