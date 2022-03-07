Tawag ng Tanghalan judges Ogie Alcasid (left) and Nyoy Volante (right) react to performances of the Monday contenders. Host Vice Ganda (middle) announces the first-ever tie in the competition’s new format and ongoing season. ABS-CBN



MANILA — In a first in the new format and ongoing season of Tawag ng Tanghalan, the singing competition declared a tie between two daily contenders, resulting in a three-way battle in the final round which had judges on their feet.

In the Monday episode of “It’s Showtime,” both daily hopefuls became challengers of the defending champion, after the judging panel led by Louie Ocampo arrived at an unprecedented tie.

For their Battle of Versions, Edel Quibol of General Santos City and Bhal Sagaysay of Libagon, Southern Leyte performed Janine Berdin’s “Nasa Puso,” rousing the judges to a standing ovation.

At one point during the interview portion, Ocampo and fellow “hurados” Ogie Alcasid and Nyoy Volante were seen in a huddle with producers of “It’s Showtime” in an apparent meeting, prompting host Vice Ganda to speculate that something special was about to happen.

Vice Ganda guessed correctly. Later on, he announced not one, but two winners, to shocked reactions from both Quibol and Sagaysay. Seeing the latter was stunned, Vice Ganda held up the envelope showing the result.

“First time! You made history today! Ayaw kayo palampasin ng mga hurado,” the comedy superstar told them.

In the Face Off — among three singers, for the first time — Quibol performed Sharon Cuneta’s “Ikaw,” while Sagaysay sang Gary Valenciano’s “Take Me Out of the Dark.” The three-time defending champion, Lee’Anna Layumas of San Carlos City, meanwhile took the stage with Dulce’s “Ako Ang Nasawi, Ang Nagwagi.” (See the 3:33:35 mark of the video below.)

“Ibang klase ‘tong araw na ‘to!” Ocampo said, commenting on the performances. “There’s always a first time for everything. This year, for the first time, we had a tie. Thank you to ‘Showtime’ for allowing us to give this tie.”

“It’s difficult to decide one’s fate with just one performance — especially when we have three performers who are as gifted, talented, and blessed as you guys. You are so good. Thank you for sharing your gift,” he added.

Ultimately, Layumas’ song choice proved prophetic. She extended her winning streak to a fourth day, making her one last win away from becoming a quarter-finalist. If she reaches eight days as defending champion, Layumas will jump straight to the semifinals.

“It’s Showtime” airs weekdays and Saturdays on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC.