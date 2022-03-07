MANILA – Empress Schuck on Sunday marked her first wedding anniversary with husband Vino Guingona.

Turning to social media, the former actress shared a photo of them together, surprised at how time went by so fast.

“So surreal to be celebrating our 1st wedding anniversary today. I love you @vinoguingona,” she said.

The two got married at Hillcreek Gardens in Tagaytay on March 6 last year.

Schuck and Guingona got engaged on the fifth birthday of their daughter, Athalia, in September 2020.

Schuck started out as an actress as part of ABS-CBN's Star Magic. The former Kapamilya star was featured on "Super Inggo," "Apoy Sa Dagat," and "100 Days to Heaven," among her television projects.

A former model, Guingona is the grandson of former vice president Teofisto Guingona Jr. and the nephew of former Senator Teofisto Guingona III.