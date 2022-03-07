MANILA - Ellen Adarna took to social media to gush about her honeymoon with Derek Ramsay as they finally cap it off.

Posting a video of them together, Adarna shared what made the trip memorable for her.

“We almost missed our flight back home. But, survived this trip with lots of love, kisses, laughter, zero arguments and a sh*t load of insect bites,” she said.

To end her post, Adarna declared her love for Ramsay.

The actor, on the other hand, commented in his wife’s post describing their partnership as “tried and tested.”

The couple went to Africa along with Adarna’s son Elias Modesto for their long delayed honeymoon.

Adarna and Ramsay tied the knot in Bagac, Bataan last November, nine months after they confirmed their relationship to the public.

Ramsay proposed to Adarna in March 2021, just days before reaching the second month of their relationship.

In a recent Q&A she conducted on Instagram, Adarna opened up about her plans of having a baby with Ramsay.

"When we are both ready, dai, it will happen. Chill," she said in response to a fan.

Ramsay, for his part, earlier said he wants to have a child with Adarna "probably next year."