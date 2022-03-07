Watch more on iWantTFC

A family of well-loved Filipino singers is headlining The Filipino Channel's first live concert since the pandemic began.

Dingdong Avanzado, his wife Jessa Zaragoza, and their daughter Jayda are eager to kick off their Revelation US tour in California this month.

"We're all excited. It's always exciting to go on tour, be on stage but more exciting because of the fact we're coming off a pandemic, a lockdown, and things are opening up. It makes it more meaningful for us that we're one of the first shows from the Philippines coming over," Avanzado noted.

Just in time for the two-year anniversary of the original Los Angeles stay-at-home Covid orders, the marquee at Glendale's Alex Theater is up, promoting their March 12 show. Following their Glendale concert, they will perform at the Fox Theater in Redwood City, California on March 26.

The Avanzados, who arrived in Los Angeles from Manila last month, are one of the first Philippine acts to hit the road after Covid surges and passport issues derailed several other artists.

"Wag puro negative yung naiisip natin, nararamdaman natin. Sigurado ako galing sa Revelation, magiging masaya ang kanilang puso. Kakantahin namin yung mga namimiss niyo," Zaragoza said.

(Let's not always think about the negative things, and feel them. I'm sure when people come out of Revelation, their hearts will be full of joy. We'll sing the songs you miss.)

As for Jayda, she said "I think entertainment is essential, and is such an important part of life and enriches people’s lives. We're really looking forward to doing that. There was really no hesitation in that. I believe in the saying we should be careful but not fearful."

It's been five years since the family last toured the US. Avanzado explained why the tour is entitled Revelation.

"Being a seasoned artist in the industry 20 years, 30 years plus, there's so much that people don’t know about us and we feel in that sense it would be good to reveal it via our music and by this concert and of course with what Jayda said, one revelation is her. Because Jayda is now a full fledged artist and it would be nice to see her sharing or revealing that side of her to our kababayans in the US," Avanzado said.

Their US tour begins just as Los Angeles County is rescinding its indoor masking rules, giving fans the chance to sing along to some OPM classics, as well as new arrangements.

The Avanzados also want their fans to have a good time while contributing to a good cause. The concert will be raising funds for victims of Super Typhoon Odette in the Philippines.

Tickets are available through www.mytfc.com/revelation.