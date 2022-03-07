Claudine Barretto celebrates sister Gretchen on her birthday

MANILA – Claudine Barretto turned to social media to greet her sister Gretchen a happy birthday.

After posting two pictures of them together on Instagram, Claudine described her “Ate” as her advisor, friend and idol.

“I thank God first of all for you. As a wife, mother, daughter & friend. May u continue to allow God to use u as an instrument for the many who need & have none,” she said.

According to Claudine, it is a privilege to be Gretchen’s sister. “I luv u so much my Ate. @gretchen_barretto.”

It was in 2019 when Gretchen and Claudine mended their ties, following years of being apart due to a fallout over family issues.

Since then, Claudine has been vocal about her love for Gretchen, whom she has credited in helping her during her rough times.