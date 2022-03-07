‘Broken Marriage Vow’: ‘Pasabog’ 5-way confrontation reveals affair

Jill (Jodi Sta. Maria) walks away after exposing her husband’s affair to his mistress’ parents. ABS-CBN



In a climactic episode aptly dubbed “Pasabog Reveal,” a five-way confrontation finally revealed the central affair in the primetime series “The Broken Marriage Vow.”

The Monday episode of the ABS-CBN drama followed Jill’s (Jodi Sta. Maria) vengeful plan to expose her husband David’s (Zanjoe Marudo) romance with Lexy (Sue Ramirez), in front of the latter’s parents.

Jill tricked David into having dinner with the Luceros, who were equally surprised by the unannounced visit at their home. Nathalia (Rachel Alejandro) had invited Jill over but not until a week later.

Nathalia and Fred (Art Acuña) obliged nonetheless, and insisted on hosting Jill and David for dinner — which meant they would come face to face with Lexy.

As Jill had planned, she managed to gather David, Lexy, and both of Lexy’s parents in one room, but not before she purposely shattered a ceramic sculpture Lexy had gifted her father, in a hint of what was about to unfold.

Seated at the dinner table, Jill feigned pleasantries and small talk, but with sharp topics: Lexy’s mystery boyfriend, and David’s infidelity.

“Walang hiya ka,” Lexy warned.

“Walang hiyang galit na galit sa ‘yo,” Jill retorted.

Visibly shocked, Fred and Nathalia were confronted with a jarring truth in Jill’s words: “Your daughter is sleeping with my husband… Nabuntis ni David ang anak ninyo at pumunta siya ng Amerika para ipa-abort ang bata.”

The resulting chaos saw Lexy hitting Jill, who then triumphantly exited the house; and an enraged Fred tackling David to the ground and rebuking his daughter.

As the episode aired on TV Monday night, its official hashtag #TBMVPasabogReveal ranked among the top trends on Twitter in the Philippines, with viewers applauding not only the performances of the actors, but the direction, cinematography, and scoring of the pivotal dinner scene. (See tweets below.)

Directed by Connie Macatuno and Andoy Ranay, “The Broken Marriage Vow” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and Jeepney TV, with 48-hour advanced episodes available on iWantTFC and Viu.

The Directors never failed to surprise the audience. Grabeee, ang ganda ng setting, acting, dialogues, cinematography and so much more. TBMV is on another level. WORLD CLASS. Waaaaaaaah so happy for this drama series! 🇵🇭😭🎉🧡✨ #TBMVPasabogReveal — peeta mellark 👑 (@KingCeasarXIX) March 7, 2022

Nobody:

Lechon:

Basag na vase:

Doc Jill: yor doter is isliping wid may hasband



#TBMVPasabogReveal — Christopher Celeste (@celestecu) March 7, 2022

The Pinoy adaptation of Dr. Foster, The Broken Marriage Vow eats all the versions of “dinner” revelation .



Relentless Jill#TBMVPasabogReveal — 🦋Mau🦋 (@msmaumarfil) March 7, 2022

GRABEEEE ANG INTENSE NG EPISODE NA'TO. NEVER IMAGINED THAT ABS-CBN WOULD MAKE A SUPERB ADAPTATION OF DOCTOR FOSTER. I have no words but perfection! 😍🧡✨ #TBMVPasabogReveal — peeta mellark 👑 (@KingCeasarXIX) March 7, 2022

Grabe! You're on fire, Ate @JodiStaMaria!!! The way you walked out the door while David is getting beat up by Mr. Lucero is pure satisfaction!!! And the smile on your face! Wow! Revenge at its finest!!!



Relentless Jill#TBMVPasabogReveal — chirilo (@forjudiel) March 7, 2022

#TBMVPasabogReveal each scene of TBMV is well thought,ligthing, camera angels are perfectly exceuted allowing the cast to have their moments! #TheBrokenMarriageVow — Maria Ellen (@TeamApolo) March 7, 2022

Fave!!! Kudos to this 2 amazing actresses!!!! Walang dialogue, mata-mata lang but u can see and feel the emotions that they want to convey.

Sue: Ung guilt at embarrassment.

Jodi: Ung, "YES! Naka bawi din ako, shuttacayo!!!"



#TBMVPasabogReveal pic.twitter.com/T7UOtzC8T7 — YouBetterNotKnowMe (@udontknowme1304) March 7, 2022

Everyone please watch tonight’s episode of The Broken Marriage Vow. It’s the notorious dinner revelation episode today. And yes, the Philippine adaptation of this pivotal show moment held its own against the Korean and British versions. #TBMVPasabogReveal — Nicol 🌸 (@nikowl) March 7, 2022

"I'be been waiting for this moment for a long time."



"Me too Mr. Lucero... Me too"



Relentless Jill#TBMVPasabogReveal pic.twitter.com/fbVxPF6ooX — JODI FOR BEST ACTRESS (@jodi_casm) March 7, 2022