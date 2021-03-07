'You picked the wrong children to harass': Kris Aquino defends sons against bullies

MANILA – “You picked the wrong children to harass and bully because this mother knows your motives.”

These were the words of Kris Aquino as she came to the defense of her two sons Joshua and Bimby who, she said, “have been used to trigger me.”

“I am not blind, and I am not stupid. In a span of a week, my children have been used to trigger me. Kuya Josh with zero factual basis was said to have impregnated a girl. Bimb has been repeatedly targeted with bullying because people are insisting he is gay,” Aquino said on Instagram.

Answering both allegations, Aquino said: “Regarding Kuya Josh, name us and show us the girl. About Bimb, he is 13 years old, I know my son doesn’t identify as being gay BUT in the event he ever does, he will still be my son. The bullying you are doing is a reflection of your homophobic attitudes that are no longer welcome in 2021.”

The former Kapamilya TV host said these attacks targeting her sons is a clear indication that “some people cannot stand the fact that despite all their efforts to bury me, I am still standing.”

“And they must be cringing that at a time when our country is hungry and struggling, as a private citizen, I am doing my part with my hard earned money, to share with those in need,” she said.

Aquino then told her critics to leave her children alone because she will do whatever it takes to protect them.

To end her post, she said: “Leave my children alone and I will remain a private citizen. Continue messing with them then you are pushing me in the direction you are so obviously afraid I will take. That yellow brick road is starting to look very inviting now.”

