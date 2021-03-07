Ylona Garcia says new single 'All That' is 'reminder to be kinder to yourself'

MANILA - Ylona Garcia is now setting her sights on the global landscape after joining the American music collective 88Rising.

Last March 3, she dropped her debut single for the label titled “All That", an infectious dance-pop number that highlights her soulful vocals. Its spectacularly choreographed music video, which featured her captivating visual appeal, is directed by Suzanne Kim.

In a statement, Garcia said “All That” represents a statement that she’s back not just in a big, revitalized way but also as a more refined, forward-looking version of herself.

"’All That’ is a reminder to be kinder to yourself, and to better your relationship with yourself. If you do that, you better your relationship with others around you, too. It's leaving all of the toxicity, negative thoughts, and emotions behind you and starting anew and committing to that new, most refined version of yourself.”

Meanwhile, Paradise Rising spokesperson Denise Seva said they are excited to have Garcia as part of the family, and they are proud to be with her as she embarks on this new creative voyage.

“She epitomizes the promising Filipino talent that we’re always on the lookout for, and we hope to highlight more of these artists through our platform,” said Seva.

Born in Australia to Filipino parents, Garcia first gained popularity in the Philippines as a "Pinoy Big Brother:737" housemate in 2015, emerging as the season's first runner-up.

She later became part of different ABS-CBN shows, including the drama series "On the Wings of Love" and "Sana Dalawa Ang Puso."