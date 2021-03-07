Yassi Pressman returns to 'ASAP' with Olivia Rodrigo's 'drivers license'

MANILA – Yassi Pressman returned to the stage of “ASAP Natin To” on Sunday with a powerful performance.

The actress appeared on the show singing Olivia Rodrigo’s chart-topping “drivers license.” She also showcased her moves that made her earn the 'Dancefloor Princess' tag.

Pressman’s “ASAP Natin To” comeback followed her appearance a few days ago on "It's Showtime" after her character Alyana passed away in the hit primetime series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

Although she is no longer on the show, Pressman asked the viewers to continue watching “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” saying it has a lot more to offer.

“I miss my family. Please continue supporting them, napakarami pa pong hinahanda ng FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano para po sa inyo,” she said.

When asked what her future plans are now that she is no longer in the series, Pressman said: “For summer plans, wala pa talaga akong plano for vacation. Magwo-work muna ako. May movie po ako this year.”

