Regine Velasquez, Inigo Pascual, Jeremy Glinoga open 'ASAP' with Sarah G's 'Kilometro'

MANILA – Sarah Geronimo’s presence is truly missed on the “ASAP Natin To” stage.

While she has yet to make a comeback, her fellow artists Regine Velasquez, Inigo Pascual and Jeremy Glinoga on Sunday performed one of her hit songs.

As part of the opening number of the concert variety program, the three sang and danced to Geronimo’s “Kilometro.”

The Pop Royalty first released the song in 2014 as part of her “Perfectly Imperfect” album.

Although it has been years since Geronimo first dropped the tune, “Kilometro” remains popular thanks to its repeated performance by the singer-actress in her concerts, various events and shows through the years.

In a previous interview with ABS-CBN News, Viva Entertainment top honcho Vic del Rosario Jr. clarified that Geronimo remains an exclusive talent of ABS-CBN.

Geronimo is expected to return to the Kapamilya Sunday noontime show amid preparations for her online show with KTX.ph and iwanTFC titled "Tala: The Film Concert”, on March 27.

"Tala: The Film Concert" marks Geronimo's major stage comeback this year after weeks of public clamor for her return to public performances.

The show is also Geronimo's first concert one year after she married actor Matteo Guidicelli.