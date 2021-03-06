Rachel Alejandro marks her return to recording ‘heartbreaking’ music

MANILA - After a distinguished career in musical theater and such acclaimed films as "Ang Larawan" and "Quezon's Game", Rachel Alejandro is back to reclaim her niche in the music recording industry.

She recently dropped on music platforms her comeback song "Takipsilim", an original love ballad that evokes the "brokenhearted" essence of her hit songs. She last did her "Believe" album collection for a recording company in 2010.

Although Alejandro recorded "Hindi Namin Malilimutan", theme song of "Quezon's Game", and duets with Ebe Dancel and Joanna Ampil, for the "Ang Larawan" film album in 2017, she considers "Takipsilim" as her big return to original commercial music.

"It has been many, many years since I've recorded and released a proper, sad original love song," Alejandro told ABS-CBN News through her agent. She's currently in Hawaii celebrating her wedding anniversary with husband Carlos Santamaria.

"Last year, my cousin Nino Alejandro and I announced a song search online calling on both professional and amateur composers to submit a new song for me to record," she recounted, citing the many amazing songs they received in collaboration with Warner Music and Nino's Rebel Records.

"A few days after we posted on social media, 19-year old Rain Santana submitted the song 'Takipsilim'. We fell in love with it immediately."

Alejandro lends her soulful voice to the tune that speaks about the "what-ifs" of a relationship. With lyrics, "Minamasdan ko ang dilim . . . Hinahanap ang sagot sa kulay ng takipsilim," the song also invites the listener to reflect on the current situation and realize that, like the day turning into night, there are still bright spots on the horizon.



The singer also hopes "Takipsilim" will be a hit with listeners, like her classics "Paalam Na," and "Kay Tagal".

Along with the support of her family, the effort to make new music has helped Alejandro during the down days of the pandemic. The singer spent much of her time quarantined in Manhattan with her husband.

"Funny, or maybe in some cases not that funny, that this pandemic period has felt like that for many of us. At least for me, there were moments when it was hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel or even imagine how we can ever go back to our normal lives," she said.

"Let's admit it. There were days when it felt pointless to shower and change out of our pajamas. And yet, we chugged along. I guess in each of us, there always remained a glimmer of hope."

Alejandro is also excited to unveil this month the music video of "Takipsilim," directed by Chuck Ronquillo and Aris Magayanes, which was shot in the Philippines in January 2021.

