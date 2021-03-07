Isabelle Daza flaunts 33-week baby bump on 33rd birthday

MANILA – Isabelle Daza on Saturday proudly showed off her growing belly in celebration of her birthday.

As she turned 33 on March 6, the actress took to her Instagram page to flaunt her 33-week old baby bump.

While she’s been away from the Philippines for a while now, Daza’s friends from showbiz made sure she felt loved on her special day by sending her way birthday and well wishes.

Among those who greeted her were Erich Gonzales, Sarah Lahbati, Maxene Magalona, Mariel Rodriguez, Georgina Wilson, Bianca Gonzalez, Alex Gonzaga, Vicki Belo and more.

Daza is expecting her second child with husband Andrien Semblat. It was just last December when she revealed being pregnant again.

Last month, she had a pilates and barre-themed baby shower at a fitness center in Hong Kong.

"The best part was hearing all the grunts & seeing all the genuine smiles after. So happy to have made new friends here," Daza wrote in the caption.

Daza and Semblat got married in Italy in September 2016. She gave birth to their first child in 2018.