After Gerald’s tell-all, Bea Alonzo writes: ‘Here’s to time as the ultimate truth teller’

She was bound to say something in the aftermath of her ex-boyfriend's tell-all interview that broke the internet this weekend.

And in a social media post on Saturday — the day after Gerald Anderson went public with what's happening in his personal life — Bea Alonzo talked about what time means to her.

In mid-2019, Anderson was at the center of controversy after his breakup with Alonzo.

He was later romantically linked to Barretto, his co-star in the Japan-set romantic drama "Between Maybes," but both denied ever being more than friends.

Anderson acknowledged in a one-on-one interview with host Boy Abunda that was broadcast Friday that he is now happy with Julia Barretto.

Abunda asked Anderson if Barretto is currently a source of happiness for Anderson, to which the former "Pinoy Big Brother" teen housemate answered affirmatively.

“Very happy. It’s a yes,” said Anderson, who appeared to heave a sigh of relief.

Meanwhile, Anderson denied that he did not properly break up with Alonzo.

"Wala po akong ghinost," Anderson told Abunda.

The actor also hinted of being in a toxic relationship for months.

Anderson said: "Ano po ba ang definition ng ghosting? Kasi ang dating sa 'kin is parang nasa gitna kami ng dinner and then nag-decide ako na mag-walkout and 'di magpapakita kahit kailan. 'Yun ba ang definition or is it walking away from a very unhealthy, toxic -- not saying na siya 'yung toxic, ako 'yung toxic -- but being together we were very toxic, and hindi nirerespeto 'yung explanation na binibigay mo, hindi tinatanggap after months and months and months and months and months of being on the rocks at medyo away? I mean 'yun lang.

"I'm just gonna leave it at that.