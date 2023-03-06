MTRCB reports 'countless' complaints over lewd scenes

MANILA -- The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) reported Monday its non-stop receipt of “countless complaints” from the public regarding “lewd scenes” that they see in some movies, television programs, online streaming, and user-generated content.

This situation, according to MTRCB chairperson Diorella Maria “Lala” Sotto-Antonio, is just one of the many pressing issues the agency needs to address using a stronger authority to guard the public’s interest, especially that of the children.

“Base po sa complaint na natatanggap ng aming ahensya, hindi po namin mabilang. Dahil araw-araw po, may complaint po kaming nare-receive, with regard to materials that are streamed online, and nakikita po sa mga user-generated content,” Sotto-Antonio said.

There are also complaints about movie and television materials, but the concern is much easier to be addressed, the official said.

The MTRCB reviews around 280,000 materials which include movie, television and publicity materials, according to Sotto-Antonio.

Majority of their received complaints are about lewd scenes.

“Ang kabataan po ang pinaka-naaapektuhan kapag po nakakakita ng ganitong klaseng bagay, dahil ang media po ay napakalaking bahagi ng paghuhulma ng kaisipan ng ating kabataan,” Sotto-Antonio said.

The discussion was a continuation of the proposed measures that seek to enhance the capabilities and mandate of the MTRCB.

Part of the agenda is to also pass a law to be known as the “Video and Online Games and Outdoor Media Regulation Act.”

Aldin de Leon of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) agreed on the need to strengthen the MTRCB in order to guard the public’s interest.

The DICT for its part is also doing its share in blocking exploitative materials online, specifically those that violate the “Anti-Child Pornography Act.”

Lawyer Lucky Joy Domingo of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) expressed its support to MTRCB’s strengthened and expanded mandate that would also cover online platforms.

“In case na magkaroon tayo ng batas, mabibigyan ang MTRCB na mag-regulate ng online content, susuportahan po namin 'yun,” she said.

Celeste Campbell-Pitt, chief policy officer of the Asia Video Industry Association based in India, stressed on the importance of having a feedback mechanism.

“Our members have been particularly good at responding to complaints,” she said.

The MTRCB, meanwhile, appealed to the Senate committee not to include in their mandate the guarding of online games, as it requires expertise with the technology and other aspects.

Panel chairman Sen. Robin Padilla said the filed bills will be polished by the technical working group.