LOOK: Carly Rae Jepsen enjoys eating 'dirty' ice cream

MANILA — Canadian pop star Carly Rae Jepsen was spotted trying "dirty" ice cream in newly shared photos posted Monday.

In an Instagram post, Jepsen, who performed at the Wanderland music festival in Muntinlupa, visited Intramuros in Manila and shared snaps with some fans.

"Finally back in the Philippines and it’s been the most fabulous trip! So much warmth and generosity from everyone we met," Jepsen said in the caption.

"We went exploring the city’s historical sites plus had some of the best food we have ever eaten. Thank you Manila for welcoming us with open arms and to @wanderlandfest," she added.

Jepsen started her music career in 2007 by joining the fifth season of "Canadian Idol" where she placed third. A year later, she released her folk-influenced debut studio album, "Tug of War."

She rose to fame in 2012 for her massive hit "Call Me Maybe" and later on signed with School Boy Records and Interscope Records for her second studio album, "Kiss."

Jepsen also released the albums "Emotion" in 2015, "Dedicated" in 2019, "Dedicated Side B" in 2020, and "The Loneliest Time" in 2022.

