James Reid teases collab with K-pop star in LA magazine

Actor-singer James Reid has teased a collaboration with a K-pop star as he graced the cover of an LA-based magazine.

Based on the report by ABS-CBN's Push, Reid did not reveal the name of the artist in the March issue of 26 magazine, where he talked about his music and acting career.

“Success to me means leaving a positive impact in my community. It’s creating music that inspires. It’s breaking boundaries as a Filipino artist,” Reid said.

“I know it’s a lot but the secret is to believe that tomorrow will be better than today. Positive mindset always. And don’t forget to plan for how much you’re gonna grow when foreseeing for your future! Not a lot of people do that,” he added.

Reid also teased some new music that will be coming out this year.

“I have some more surprises from ‘lovescene’ coming out soon and a new single. Hopefully all leading up to a world tour starting in North America like I promised all the fans!” he said.

