MANILA – Liza Soberano reiterated that she feels her career opportunities were limited because she used to be "boxed" in a love team.

However, Soberano admitted that she was not aware of this at the height of her screen partnership with Enrique Gil.

“At that time, when I was in a love team, hindi ko naisip na problema siya. Actually, 'yung ‘Hello Love, Goodbye’ ni Kathryn (Bernardo) and Alden (Richards) was actually offered to Quen and I first. I wanted to do that movie so bad but then they were like, ‘There’s another project lined up for the both of you,’” she said in the vlog of actress Bea Alonzo.

“Tapos while we were doing ‘Bagani,’ nabalitaan ko that at first they offered it to Kathryn and Quen. And that scared the s**t out of me. I was like, ‘Why did they do that? I asked them to save the project for me and Quen.’ Parang, ‘Please wait for us.’ Because they told us nung pinitch sa amin na hindi puwedeng gawin kaagad kasi they have to develop it more. So I was like, ‘Okay we’ll wait for it. Please hold it for us.’ And then nalaman ko na lang bigla na they were offering it to Quen still but with Kathryn.”

Soberano was scared that there would no longer be a “LizQuen” after “Bagani” and “Darna,” which she was also supposed to do without Gil.

“For me, I didn’t want to do that to the fans, but also Quen was my comfort zone.”

It wasn't until after these instances that she realized how this limited her options.

“I realized, oh my God ang dami kong hindi nagawa sa career ko. And that’s why everybody takes for granted my talent or acting capabilities because they have only seen me in a love team,” she explained.

In her vlog reintroducing herself released last Sunday, Soberano reflected on her time with ABS-CBN, during which she became a showbiz A-lister and an in-demand endorser.

Soberano, 25, is being managed by another former Kapamilya star, James Reid, under the his own talent agency, Careless, since mid-2022.