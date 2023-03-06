MANILA -- Actress and vlogger Ciara Sotto marked the eighth birthday of her son Crixus with a football-themed party held at an indoor playground.

The celebration was attended by their family and friends, led by Sotto’s parents, former senator Tito Sotto and screen veteran Helen Gamboa, her siblings and her cousins.

Her uncle Vic Sotto came with wife Pauleen Luna and their daughter.

In a previous post, Ciara shared her birthday message for her only child.

"Happy 8th birthday to the MVP of my life, my heart, my joy…. Crixus!🎂 Mama will always love you, protect you, support you, and take care of you. I love you my Crixiano! You are my most precious and most treasured possession," she wrote in a Instagram post.

Crixus is Ciara's son with former husband, businessman Joe Oconer.