South Korean girl group Red Velvet perform at the K-pop World Music Festival in Manila, June 9, 2019. Richard Esguerra, ABS-CBN Sports



MANILA – It’s a packed March for K-pop fans as a slew of idol acts, ranging from wildly popular groups to rising stars, are set to drop fresh tunes throughout the month.

On March 7, Up10tion’s Kim Woo-seok will release his third extended play (EP), “3rd Desire (Reve),” fronted by the single “Switch.”

Also making a comeback on the same day is girl group Weeekly, which is departing from its usual bubblegum-pop style to take on what seems to be an edgier sound through single “Ven Para.”

Soloist Sunmi will take center stage on March 8, releasing “Oh Sorry Ya,” a collaboration with music streaming giant Spotify.

Boy band P1Harmony is set to drop an English version of “Do It Like This,” its single from January, on March 10.

March 14 will see Winner member Kang Seung-yoon return with the digital single “Born to Love You,” which credits labelmate Bang Ye-dam (of the boy group Treasure) as its lyricist and co-composer.

On the same day, girl group (G)I-DLE will release its first full-length album “I Never Die” while “Rollin’” hitmakers Brave Girls will put out its sixth EP “Thank You.”

Boy band NU’EST is scheduled to drop on March 15 “Needle & Bubble,” its final record before the quintet go their separate ways as three members are set to leave label Pledis Entertainment.

Kihyun of Monsta X will also make his solo debut with the single album “Voyage” while Astro’s Moonbin and Sanha will release their sophomore EP “Refuge.”

On March 16, former TVXQ member Kim Jun-su will unveil his third EP “Dimension” while Mamamoo’s Solar will release her first EP “Face.” Boy band WEi is also dropping its fourth EP on the same day.

Kingdom, a boy band whose members’ stage names take inspiration from historical and legendary figures, will make a comeback on March 17 with “History of Kingdom: Part IV. Dann.”

Popular male act Stray Kids will return on March 18 with the mini album “Oddinary,” which contains seven tracks, including the single “Maniac.”

On March 21, top girl group Red Velvet will release “The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm,” consisting of lead single “Feel My Rhythm” and five other songs.

The next day, boy band Cravity will put out the full-length album “Liberty: In Our Cosmos” following a monthlong delay after the members tested positive for COVID-19.

NCT Dream is set to come back on March 28 with its second studio album, “Glitch Mode,” which offers 11 tracks.

K-pop has been one of South Korea’s most successful cultural exports, with artists drawing legions of fans globally.

