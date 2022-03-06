Chesca, Doug Kramer still trying to have another baby

MANILA - Celebrity couple Chesca and Doug Kramer, who already have three kids -- Kendra, Scarlett and Gavin – revealed they are still trying to have another child.

In a recent vlog where they showed off Gavin’s new room in their house, Doug shared that his son’s new room isn’t something they included in the original home tour video when they moved in.

“If you guys watched our home tour video, the very original one, we did not show this room. It was still messy and we had no bed then,” he said.

Chesca then added that it was supposed to be their baby room.

“So far, for the past three years that Doug and I have been trying, I’ve had already four failed IVFs. What happened now is we decided to use this room as Gavin’s room,” she said.

“If God decides to bless us again with a baby, we’ll think later on down the line where that new room for that baby will be,” she added.

Doug agreed with his wife, saying they will just cross the bridge when they get there.

In 2019, the couple asked for prayers for them to get pregnant again, stressing that the process will be "long and complicated" especially because Chesca already underwent ligation after giving birth to their son.

FROM THE ARCHIVES