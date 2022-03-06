Home  >  Entertainment

BGYO celebrates first anniversary on 'ASAP'

Posted at Mar 06 2022 02:33 PM

MANILA - The breakout P-pop act BGYO took the “ASAP Natin To” stage on Sunday to celebrate their first group anniversary.

For their performance, BGYO treated their fans by singing and dancing to “Sabay,” a track off their album “The Light” which came out in 2021.

They were joined on stage by Darren Espanto and Gary Valenciano.

BGYO is composed of Gelo, Akira, JL, Nate, and Mikki. They debuted as a group in 2021, two years after training under ABS-CBN's Star Hunt Academy.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).

