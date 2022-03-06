BGYO celebrates first anniversary on 'ASAP'

MANILA - The breakout P-pop act BGYO took the “ASAP Natin To” stage on Sunday to celebrate their first group anniversary.

For their performance, BGYO treated their fans by singing and dancing to “Sabay,” a track off their album “The Light” which came out in 2021.

They were joined on stage by Darren Espanto and Gary Valenciano.

BGYO is composed of Gelo, Akira, JL, Nate, and Mikki. They debuted as a group in 2021, two years after training under ABS-CBN's Star Hunt Academy.

