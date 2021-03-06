Where do broken hearts go? Wherever it feels like home, Vice Ganda says

Watch more in iWantTFC

“It’s Showtime” host and comedian Vice Ganda again shared his thoughts dealing with failed relationships, this time, by answering one of Whitney Houston’s greatest hit songs “Where Do Broken Hearts Go?”

Vice Ganda quizzed “Tawag ng Tanghalan” contestant Pamela Anne Mulimbayan on this after the latter’s performance on the noontime show Saturday.

The “Unkabogable star”, who suddenly shifted to a serious tone, drew inspiration from his mistakes, which made him realize that heartbroken people should return home to heal their “wounds.”

“Ang sagot sa ‘where do broken hearts go?’ ay home. You go home. Not necessarily in your house but you go home. You go wherever you feel home. You go with your friends. You go with your family,” he shared.

“Kung saan may tatanggap sa’yo at aalalayan ka. Kasi ’yun ’yung konsepto ng home di ba? It’s a safe place. It’s a safe feeling.”

He went on to explain that many people would go to clubs and drink to forget what they are going through, which isn’t a good thing, according to Vice Ganda.

“Pag may sugat ka raw hindi lang dapat basta bina-Band Aid-an. Kailangan ginagamot siya. ’Yung iba kasi tinatapalan lang para di makita ’yung sugat. Hindi daw basta gumagaling ang sugat ’pag tinatapalan kasi dapat siya ginagamot at pinapahanginan para gumaling,” he explained.

The 44-year-old host, who is now in a relationship with Ion Perez, also added that pain is part of the healing process.

“Kasama ’yung hapdi sa paggaling. Kailangan pagdaanan mo ’yung hapdi. Bawat stages. ’Yung iba kasi di dinadaanan lahat ng stages,” the stand-up comedian said.

Co-host and actress Kim Chiu also shared her answer to the question, revealing that she kept the pain to herself when she last suffered heartbreak.

Chiu first dated fellow PBB housemate Gerald Anderson in 2006 before breaking up in 2010. She found a new romance with actor Xian Lim later on.

The actress, dubbed as “Chinita Princess,” realized that she should have shared her pain with her friends and asked for others’ opinions.

“Sinarili ko lang. Iyon ang isa sa mga bagay na pinagsisihan ko na sinarili ko yung lungkot at poot. Dapat pala kapag malungkot ka, kinukwento mo nang kinukwento. Iniiyak mo nang iniiyak. Tapos lumabas ka with friends. Humingi ka ng ibang opinyon kung paano mo haharapin ’yung ganu’ng bagay,” she said.

Vice Ganda also had his fair share of poor handling of heartbreaks as he recalled going to the club often after work to keep himself happy. However, that took a toll on his health.

“Ako club. Where do broken hearts go? Club. Super clubbing ako dati, ’no? Inom. Puyat. Harot, gano’n. Rampa with friends. Ayokong malungkot kaya lumalabas pa rin ako,” he said.

“Inuubos ko ’yung oras ko. Kaya naubos din ’yung kalusugan ko. That was very unhealthy. Kailangan balance,” he realized.

