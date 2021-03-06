Sandara Park joins Super Junior's Ryeowook, UP10TION's Jin Hyuk in romantic sitcom

Photo from ABS-CBN's PUSH, Soompi, @s_sikisiki, @daraxxi, @ljh_babysun and @gncd.joochan Instagram

Korean idol Sandara Park is joining a “never-before-seen” live sitcom that will interact with fans real time, titled “ON AIR - The Secret Contract,” according to a report.

In an article published by Soompi, former 2NE1 member Sandara will be part of the upcoming show along with Super Junior’s Ryeowook, VICTON’s Seungsik, UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk, Golden Child’s Joochan, and actress Jeon Ye Ji.

The interactive show, which will run from March 20 to April 18 at Kwanglim Arts Center in Seoul, mixes sitcom and radio show into a theater act wherein actors will be receiving comments from the fans simultaneously, both online and offline.

The male stars will be acting the role of the leading character, DJ Aaron, an arrogant, popular idol, while the female personalities will be portraying Shin Woo Ri, a writer who knows his secret.

Sandara is not new to showing her acting skills, having been involved in some theatrical performances and TV shows.

YouTuber and comedian Lee Se Young will also take part in the show, with Crayon Pop’s Choa where they will play the role of Oh Myung Joo.

The sitcom will be available for streaming on V LIVE and LINE LIVE for global fans.

