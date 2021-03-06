Phoemela Baranda gives birth to second daughter

Host and TV personality Phoemela Baranda is now a proud mother of two after giving birth to her second daughter Friday.

In her Instagram account, Baranda confirmed her delivery via a photo of her partner Jason Choachuy kissing her on the forehead after giving birth.

“Thank you for all the prayers & well wishers. Delivery went very smoothly, we’re safe & healthy,” she said in the caption. Baranda also thanked her partner, businessman and professional race car driver Choachuy, for staying beside her.

“Beyond happy with you by my side @jason_choa ❤️ Most of all thank you Lord for a beautiful, healthy baby 🙏🏼 I am forever grateful,” she added.

The 40-year-old model surprised her fans and followers last year when she revealed that she is expecting her second child.

Baranda then showed off her growing baby bump as she posted a photo from her shoot with the local fashion magazine Preview on her Instagram page.

She gave birth to her firstborn, Kim Nichole, when she was 19 years old. In an interview, she said she is now "more mentally prepared" as she welcomes her second child, but was quick to add that she feels "the same amount of excitement and love."

