LOOK: Jasmine Curtis dotes over niece Dahlia

It looks like Jasmine Curtis and her niece Dahlia have been spending some quality time together recently.

On Dahlia’s birthday, Curtis took to social media to share some of their adorable pictures, which shows Dahlia laughing and smiling while her aunt dotes on her.

“Will be with you wherever and whenever you need me,” Curtis captioned her post.

Admiring her sister and daughter’s pictures, screen superstar Anne Curtis commented and said, “We love you Tata!!!!”

Dahlia is Anne’s daughter with Erwan Heussaff. They recently celebrated their little girl’s birthday with a trip to Tokyo Disneyland in Japan.

The couple welcomed Dahlia in March 2020 in Melbourne, Australia, where the half-Filipino actress spent her childhood before joining showbiz in the Philippines.

Since becoming first-time parents, the two have been chronicling their daughter’s early childhood, from her first steps, her first vacation, to her first day as a preschooler.